First iOS 17 beta now available to the public — here are the biggest features

Apple has released the first public beta of its upcoming operating system update for iPhones — iOS 17.

Those who want to try the iOS 17 Preview out can sign up for the Apple Beta Software Program online.

This will require logging into your Apple ID and agreeing to a long list of disclaimers about potential software glitches and bugs.

Once this is done, the iOS 17 public beta should be available under your iPhone’s Software Update section in the Settings app under “General”.

Users willing to risk these issues will have access to a host of new features Apple first detailed at WWDC 2023 in early June.

One of the most useful new features is Live Voicemail — which works similarly to call screening on old answering machines.

Instead of listening to a voicemail after it has been left, iOS 17 users can opt to have the call go to voicemail and see the message in a live text transcription.

This allows them to decide whether to pick up the phone and chat with the person on the other end.

A similar feature — dubbed Call Screen — has been available on Google Pixel smartphones for several years.

However, because of the Pixel’s limited region availability, it has only been enjoyed by a fraction of Apple’s customer base.

Another new interesting feature of the iOS 17 Preview is NameDrop.

This allows you to quickly share your contact details with someone nearby using Apple’s AirDrop instead of manually sending a contact card via a messaging app.

Furthermore, the iOS Phone app has added customisable Contact Posters, which lets you choose a picture and design that will be shown to other people with iPhones when you call them.

The new “Check In” feature automatically informs family members or friends when you arrive at certain destinations — like your home or work.

Lastly, StandBy mode allows you to use your iPhone as a smart display or hub when it is in a horizontal position and plugged into a charger.

Among the other improvements and features available in the iOS 17 Preview are:

Interactive Lock Screen and Home Screen widgets

iMessage support for multiple Search filters, automatic Check-In notifications for friends and family, new catch-up and reply features, and the ability to read out audio message transcriptions

Create stickers from your own photos with Live Stickers

Leave a recorded video or audio message for missed calls in FaceTime

Stream FaceTime to your Apple TV

New Journal app for preserving memories in writing, photos, music, and more

More accurate autocorrect and better predictions for typing

Separate profiles for Safari browsing

Autofill verification codes from Mail app

The launch of the production version of iOS 17 is expected to coincide with the next iPhone’s release, expected to debut in September 2023.

