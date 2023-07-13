Big Microsoft 365 price hikes in South Africa

Microsoft is increasing the subscription prices of its Microsoft 365 productivity suite in South Africa from next month.

Microsoft 365 comprises various popular apps for professionals and students, including Teams, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and OneDrive.

The company has notified customers by email that the prices of Microsoft 365 Basic, Personal, and Family will increase from August 2023.

The price of a monthly Basic subscription will jump from R29 to R39, a 34% hike.

An annual Personal subscription will increase from R999 to R1,099, and Family will be hiked from R1,299 to R1,499.

Microsoft had not yet updated its website by the time of publication, so the price hikes for the annual Basic plan and monthly Personal and Family subscriptions were unclear.

The company said the adjustments were necessary to address “changing market conditions” without providing further details.

It explained that customers would be charged the new price if they didn’t change or cancel two days before their next scheduled payment after 1 August 2023.

Those who want to cancel or change their plan can go to their Microsoft account page, select “Services and subscriptions”, and go to “Payment & billing”.

Microsoft last adjusted prices for the suite in February 2020.

During that month, the rand was trading at around R14 to R15 to the dollar, as opposed to the roughly R18 a dollar will cost you today.

The changes come shortly after the company increased the prices for its Xbox Game Pass subscription service.

In that instance, it bumped the monthly R79 fee on Game Pass for Xbox by 7.59% to R85 and increased Game Pass Ultimate’s R119 fee by 7.75% to R129.

Microsoft is also expected to increase the price of the Xbox Series X in South Africa in the coming weeks, although Xbox distributor Prime Interactive is yet to confirm the new price.

The table below summarises the price changes for Microsoft 365 products in South Africa, effective from August 2023.