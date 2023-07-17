Real iPhone photo disqualified from contest over suspected AI use

An impressive image snapped on an iPhone was disqualified from a photography competition after the judges mistakenly surmised it had been generated with artificial intelligence (AI).

The Guardian reports that the photographer — Australian Suzi Dougherty — was “flattered” by the assumption, and her teenage son, who featured in the photo, found it “hilarious”.

Dougherty photographed her son — Caspar — posing with two mannequins at a Gucci exhibition in the Powerhouse Museum in Sydney.

“He was wearing a cardigan that matched, and posed for a happy snap,” Dougherty told The Guardian. “We really liked it, so we had it printed for my mum who loves Gucci but couldn’t get there because she was sick.”

Dougherty also entered the photo into the Charing Cross Photo competition.

It was unclear exactly which iPhone she used to take the picture, although many of Apple’s recent smartphones are reputed for their powerful photographic capabilities.

While she did not think much of her chances, a friend later showed her an Instagram post where the store said the picture was disqualified for using AI.

“We want the images to come from your real-life experience, and not sourced from cyberspace,” Charing Cross stated.

“Our competition is all about showing us you understand light, composition, f-stops and story.”

Following backlash after The Guardian and Daily Mail’s reports on the incident, Charing Cross owner Iain Anderson apologised for the mishap and took full responsibility for removing the picture.

While Anderson said that Dougherty’s photo would not have won even if she had not been disqualified, she had scored “highly”.

As a gesture of goodwill, Anderson presented Suzi with a framed print of her image to be displayed in the store’s window, available for purchase for $500.

“When sold, I will donate $250 to her chosen charity ‘Actors Benevolent Fund’. Suzi will receive the full sale price of $500,” Anderson said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charing Cross Photo (@charingcrossphoto)

Despite the backlash over the judges putting her real-life photo aside on suspicion of AI use and initially sticking by their original verdict, Dougherty was not upset about the outcome before Anderson’s admission of fault.

While it’s easy to criticise his initial dismissal of the photo, the reality is that AI-generated images have proliferated in the past year and fooled numerous people online.

Generative AI tools have been added to numerous popular design and photo-sourcing apps in the past few months — including Canva, Photoshop, and Shutterstock.

The embracing of this technology comes as AI models like Midjourney, Dall-E, and Stable Diffusion have become the popular image-generating equivalents of ChatGPT.

Most high-end smartphones already use software capable of some AI trickery to enhance pictures.

In the case of the iPhone, however, that is primarily aimed at enhancing existing details rather than adding new information.

