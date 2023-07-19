Cape Town launches app

The City of Cape Town has launched a service-related municipal app that residents can use to view their load-shedding schedule, report a fault, access e-services, and keep up to date with the City’s news.

The app is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, and the municipality said it would let residents participate in municipal decision-making on the platform.

Deputy Mayor Eddie Andrews said the decision to launch an all-encompassing app was made following the success of Cape Town’s load-shedding app pilot.

“The load-shedding app was downloaded by 47,000 users on Android and 34,960 users on iOS,” said Andrews.

“The application not only improved services to our customers but also pushed the City’s digital transformation goals by providing lessons which are being used wider in the City for the creation of future digital applications, including the new mobile app.”

Cape Town said the new app aligns with its vision of enhancing transparency and the efficiency of its operations.

Features of the app include:

Find a local councillor

Have your say (residents participate in municipal decision-making)

Fault reporting

News feed

City events schedules

Planned outage and road closure information

“I’m extremely excited about the progress we’ve made over the past year, the app will continuously be improved over time and we hope customers will reap the benefits of having a one-stop shop for all City info. Residents can also check the status of their requests,” said Andrews.

