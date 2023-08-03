Facebook launches AI-powered music generator

Facebook-owner Meta Platforms has launched AudioCraft — an artificial intelligence (AI) powered music generator — offering realistic audio and music from text.

The generator is based on three models: MusicGen, AudioGen, and EnCodec, which provide music from text prompts, public sound effects, and promise high-quality music generation with fewer artefacts.

According to Meta, MusicGen was trained using company-owned and specifically licensed music.

The company is also open-sourcing the three models to allow researchers and practitioners to use them to train their own models.

“While we’ve seen a lot of excitement around generative AI for images, video, and text, audio has seemed to lag a bit behind,” it said.

“There’s some work out there, but it’s highly complicated and not very open, so people aren’t able to readily play with it.”

AudioCraft joins Google’s audio-generating tool — MusicLM.

Google’s audio generator can create minutes-long musical pieces from text prompts, and the company shared several snippets of what it can produce.

Google provided several examples of music it created using prompts like, “The main soundtrack of an arcade game. It is fast-paced and upbeat, with a catchy electric guitar riff.”

Another prompt it demonstrated was, “The music is repetitive and easy to remember, but with unexpected sounds, like cymbal crashes or drum rolls.”

It also showcased “story mode” clip examples. This allows you to chain several prompts together while specifying time signatures during which you want the model to use them.

