Microsoft launching Bing Chat support on Chrome and Safari browsers

Microsoft has announced it will make its AI-powered Bing Chat tool available on the Chrome and Safari mobile and web browsers.

The company announced the development in a blog post on Monday, 7 August 2023, in which it elaborated on its achievements and intentions with Bing Chat six months after it first released its GPT-fitted versions of Bing and Edge.

Microsoft revealed that it has recorded over 1 billion chats, and more than 750 million images had been generated with the Bing Image Creator.

The platform has also helped boost the growth of Microsoft’s Edge browser, which has now recorded nine consecutive quarters of growth.

While the company emphasises that Edge will continue to provide the best experience when using Bing Chat, it will no longer be the only choice.

“We’re excited to announce you can start experiencing the new AI-powered Bing in third-party browsers on web and mobile soon,” Microsoft said.

“This next step in the journey allows Bing to showcase the incredible value of summarised answers, image creation and more, to a broader array of people.”

“You’ll get most of the great benefits of Bing and we’ll continue to optimise along the way to meet your needs across different browsers.”

Microsoft has invested billions of dollars in ChatGPT creator OpenAI, which it hopes to leverage to give its operating system and software an edge in AI capabilities.

For Windows and Microsoft 365, it has rolled out an AI-powered chatbot called Copilot, while enterprise users are getting a more powerful version of Bing Chat.