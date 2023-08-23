Microsoft adding Python to Excel

Microsoft has announced the integration of the popular programming language Python with Excel, allowing users to analyse data in Excel using Python plots and libraries.

The company is currently rolling out a public preview for users in the Microsoft 365 Insiders programme beta channel. Microsoft plans to roll it out to other platforms “at a later date”.

“Today, we are excited to introduce the Public Preview of Python in Excel — making it possible to integrate Python and Excel analytics within the same Excel grid for uninterrupted workflow,” said Stefan Kinnestrand, general manager of modern work at Microsoft.

“You can manipulate and explore data in Excel using Python plots and libraries, and then use Excel’s formulas, charts and PivotTables to further refine your insights.”

Kinnestrand added that Python’s advanced data analysis tools will be available directly from the Excel ribbon.

Python integration in Excel won’t require additional software or add-ons and is instead part of Excel’s built-in connectors and Power Query.

Essentially, Python calculations will run in the Microsoft Cloud, and the results will be returned to an Excel spreadsheet.

Users can then use the data to create formulas, pivot tables, charts, and visualisations like heatmaps, violin plots, and swarm plots by bringing in charting libraries like Matplotlib and Seaborn.

“While in Preview, Python in Excel will be included with your Microsoft 365 subscription,” said Microsoft.

“After the Preview, some functionality will be restricted without a paid license. More details will be available before General Availability.”