Microsoft could bring AI power to Paint on Windows 11

Microsoft could soon add artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to several Windows 11 apps — including Paint, Photos, and Snipping Tool.

According to sources who spoke to Windows Central’s Zac Bowden, the software giant is currently experimenting with how AI features could help improve these apps.

On Paint, the features could enable users to generate a canvas based on user-set criteria.

Bowden said this would be similar to how Microsoft’s Bing Image Creator functions, and that it will be supported by the same technology.

Microsoft’s simple raster graphics editor has been available on all versions of Windows since 1985.

While there are vastly superior image creation and editing tools around, Microsoft Paint has gained somewhat of an iconic status in the technology community.

The Windows 11 version already boasts some new features — including a revamped user interface, a better font picker, and a dark theme.

Photos and Snipping Tool AI enhancements

In Photos, Bowden said AI could potentially help users automatically identify objects or people in photos and allow for cutting them out and pasting them into another image or app.

A similar function has been available on Android and iOS for a long time.

In the recently-revamped Snipping Tool, Microsoft plans to integrate optical character recognition so that users can directly pull text from a screenshot and put it in a word processor.

This capability is also being tested in the Camera app, which will let users quickly take text from photos taken with their webcam or another connected camera.

It is unclear whether or when the company will bring these AI capabilities to general releases of Windows.

Microsoft is holding an event on 21 September 2023 to unveil new Surface hardware and talk about AI improvements in Windows.

However, the company is only expected to offer deeper AI integration with Windows in a major update in 2024.

