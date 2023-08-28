Best CRM providers in South Africa

The market for customer relationship management (CRM) providers in South Africa is highly contended, with players competing for billions in revenue.

The best CRM providers available to South African businesses include SAP CRM, Oracle CRM, Microsoft Dynamics 365, Netsuite, and Salesforce.

CRM software helps businesses manage, track, and organise their relationships with customers and provides several benefits for various business sizes in South Africa.

Critical functions of CRM software are organisation, centralised task management, marketing automation and communication — each of which is critical to a business’s success.

These include improved customer service and retention, heightened sales, detailed analytics, higher productivity, and a centralised client information database.

They also provide automated sales reports, accurate sales forecasting, and efficient internal communication.

According to Grand View Research, the global CRM market grew to $58 billion (R1.08 trillion) in 2022, and with a projected growth rate of 13.9% from 2023 to 2030, it is one of the world’s fastest-growing industries.

Some of the best CRM software providers available to businesses in South Africa are listed below.

SAP CX

SAP describes its CRM software as an enterprise-grade customer experience (CX) solution, offering comprehensive insights across the value chain.

It says this allows businesses to connect real-time data and signals to bolster customer retention, loyalty, and revenue.

Its software suite includes designated solutions for e-commerce, sales, customer data and service, and marketing.

“With CRM solutions like connected commerce, marketing, sales, and service data, you can power your CX from demand to supply chain and delivery,” says SAP

Some of SAP CX’s notable customers include Kodak, Virgin Megastore, and MVV Enamic.

Oracle CX

Like SAP, Oracle doesn’t describe its product as CRM software but as an “advertising and customer experience (CX) solution.

It says its CX software helps businesses automate customer self-service processes, and connect data, processes, and applications on a unified platform while maximising advertising performance.

“Oracle Advertising and Customer Experience (CX) offers a connected suite of applications that goes beyond traditional CRM to help you create, manage, serve, and nurture lasting customer relationships,” says Oracle.

The software suite also provides marketing, sales, and industry solutions applications that help businesses manage these aspects on a single platform.

Some of its notable clients include Red Bull Racing, Mazda, and the City of Albuquerque.

Microsoft Dynamics 365

Microsoft says its Dynamics 365 CRM solution helps businesses align sales and marketing, increase sales productivity, and build better client relationships.

The software is available to businesses as a cloud offering or as an on-premises installation, and it can be customised using extensions.

Those who already have an on-premises installation can convert their package to cloud-based if they see the need.

“If you’re a Microsoft Dynamics on-premises customer, then you’re cloud-ready. Access cutting-edge technology, control costs and complexity, and improve IT productivity by migrating your existing solution to the cloud,” Microsoft says.

Microsoft is continuously improving its software, with the latest version featuring several enhancements, including visualisations, document management, dashboards, appointment and goal management, and fetch-based reports.

Salesforce Customer 360

Salesforce’s Customer 360 is a secure, scalable, and flexible CRM product portfolio that it says helps businesses maintain good relationships with their customers.

Its features include best-in-class sales, marketing, service, and commerce apps that let clients import data from various sources to make real-time decisions.

Salesforce’s Customer 360 software features built-in artificial intelligence — which the company has dubbed Einstein — that combines business data with Slack workflows to automate several business functions.

Some of its notable clients include Uber Eats, Heathrow Airport, Santander, and Ford.

Netsuite

Oracle-owned NetSuite says its CRM software offers several benefits over “traditional” CRM providers, including quote, commission, sales forecast and partner relationship management.

It describes its software as “the only cloud solution that delivers a real-time, 360-degree view of your customers”.

Other benefits that the software provides include:

Sales force and marketing automation;

Customer service and partner relationship management;

A mobile platform that lets manage everyday activities; and,

Built-in reporting, real-time analytics, and role-based dashboards.

NetSuite claims that its integrated customer service management solution helps to improve customer satisfaction, attract new customers, and cut service costs.