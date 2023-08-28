WhatsApp working on sending uncompressed photos and videos

WhatsApp is developing a new photo and video sharing setting that will allow users to send their media files in their original quality with less fuss, WABetaInfo reports.

As it stands, WhatsApp users can use a workaround to send original-quality photos or videos by using the Document attachment option instead of Gallery.

The publication has confirmed the popular chat app is developing a new entry point for selecting photos and videos within the Document selector.

The feature will make it easier for Android users who want the quality of their photos or videos retained.

This is particularly useful for content creators like photographers, videographers, and social media influencers who want to easily transfer photos and videos without quality loss.

WABetaInfo provided the screenshot below to show what the new option looks like in the Android app’s user interface files.

WhatsApp’s aggressive compression techniques result in a substantial drop in image and video data. At the same time, it also makes the media much smaller, making it faster to send while consuming less data.

Therefore, the lower-quality option might be preferable for those with bad cell reception or little mobile data to consume.

The app recently rolled out an “HD” quality option that tries to strike a balance between quality and size by keeping the photo’s original resolution while still applying some compression to the image to keep its size down.

Photos sent with this feature turned on will have an HD symbol when viewed within the conversation window.

WhatsApp also plans to roll out an “HD” video option soon.

The original-quality setting should first become available to Android and iOS beta users for testing before being launched to general users.

Now read: WhatsApp launches support for unnamed groups