WhatsApp launches revamped Mac app

Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook) has released a redesigned, native MacOS WhatsApp application that adds the ability to make group video calls.

The app supports eight-person video conferences and audio calls with up to 32 people. Users can also join a group call after it has already started.

“With the new WhatsApp app for Mac, you can now make group calls from your Mac for the first time,” said Meta.

“Now you can join a group call after it’s started, see your call history and choose to receive incoming call notifications even when the app is closed.”

In addition to the voice and video calling features, Mac users can drag and drop files directly into chats, and, according to Meta, users can see more of their chat history.

“The app is redesigned to be familiar to Mac users, helping you get more done faster when using WhatsApp on a large screen,” said Meta.

The company said WhatsApp for Mac will keep messages and calls private, as with WhatsApp on any device, with end-to-end encryption.

At the time of publications users could only download the Mac app from WhatsApp’s website, but the company says an App Store version is “coming soon”.

The native macOS application is built on Apple’s Catalyst software, which shares code with iPad applications.

