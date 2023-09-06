Microsoft will stop forcing Edge on users — but only in Europe

Microsoft will stop forcing Windows 11 users to use its Edge browser when opening links in certain sections of the operating system — but only in Europe.

The Verge reports that the company has started testing the ability to open links in the search results and Widgets panels with the user’s default browser instead of Edge.

The change was confirmed in the notes for Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 23531, available to testers in the Dev Channel.

“In the European Economic Area (EEA), Windows system components use the default browser to open links,” Microsoft said.

Windows system components include Windows Widgets and the search feature, in which links always open in Microsoft’s Edge browser, regardless of the user’s default browser choice.

While Microsoft refused to explain the reason for the change, it is possibly due to intensified antitrust scrutiny by the European Union.

The EU is investigating the company’s bundling of Teams with its productivity suite, which rival Slack alleges was “illegally” tied to Office and force-installed with no option for consumers to remove it as a separate app.

In response, Microsoft announced it would unbundle the video conferencing and collaboration app from its Microsoft 365 and Office suites in Europe.

Unlike its predecessor, Internet Explorer, Microsoft’s Chromium-based Edge browser has been largely well-received.

However, Microsoft’s aggressive attempts to coerce a switch from other browsers have irked many users.

It also initially made it harder for users to switch to other browsers as their default options.

The company still regularly presents a fullscreen preferences setup page after major updates that tries to get the user to switch to Edge as their default.

The Verge’s Tom Warren has also complained that the operating system is harassing him to switch to its Bing search engine as the default option in his browser, even going so far as to show a pop-up window in a game.

Now read: Goodbye WordPad