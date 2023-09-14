Stability AI launches text-to-audio AI generator to the public

Software company Stability AI has launched its artificial intelligence-powered text-to-audio generator — Stable Audio — to the public.

The company behind the Stable Diffusion image generating model said the new software was a first-of-its-kind product that uses the latest generative AI techniques to deliver faster, higher-quality music via an easy-to-use web interface.

VentureBeat reports that the model was trained on more than 800,000 licenced music tracks from AudioSparks.

“Music tracks are generated in response to descriptive text prompts supplied by the user, along with a desired length of composition,” Stability AI explained.

“For instance, ‘Post-Rock, Guitars, Drum Kit, Bass, Strings, Euphoric, Up-Lifting, Moody, Flowing, Raw, Epic, Sentimental, 125 BPM‘ can be entered with a request for a 95-second track.”

Stability AI posted an example of a track resulting from the above prompt.

The company said Stability Audio was ideal for musicians who wanted to create samples to use in their music but also offered “limitless” opportunities for other creators.

On the free version, Stable Audio can generate music up to 20 seconds long for non-commercial use.

A paid-for “Professional” version intended for commercial users will generate clips up to 90 seconds and offer clips in high-quality 44.1kHz. This costs users $11.99 per month.

The platform already appears to be in high demand.

When MyBroadband visited the Stable Audio website on Thursday morning, we were presented with a message warning that its systems were having trouble keeping up with traffic.

“We’re working hard to address this. Please feel free to sign up and start generating audio — but you may well get a blank screen,” the company said.

“If you do, we’re sorry — we recommend trying again tomorrow.”