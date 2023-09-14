WhatsApp rolling out Channels to 150 countries

Meta Platforms-owned WhatsApp has announced that it is expanding its Channels feature to all users in more than 150 countries, TechCrunch reports.

WhatsApp’s Channels, launched in June 2023, lets users send one-to-many broadcasts and several other features.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the rollout on his new WhatsApp channel.

“Excited to introduce you all to WhatsApp Channels, a new private way for you to get updates from people and organisations you follow,” TechCrunch quoted Zuckerberg as saying.

“I’m starting this channel to share Meta news and updates.”

WhatsApp Channels live in a separate tab on the app, and the company is introducing new interactions, such as the ability to react using emojis and a count for emoji reactions under messages.

Other WhatsApp users can’t see the channels you follow, and personal information such as your phone number won’t be visible to channel admins or followers.

Channel admins can edit a message up to 30 days after being sent. WhatsApp currently lets users edit regular messages within a 15-minute window.

WhatsApp is still restricting channel creation to known individuals or organisations, with notable additions being Olivia Rodrigo, David Guetta, Major League Baseball (MLB), and Mark Zuckerberg.

The company says it will eventually let all users create a channel.