Best ERP Cloud software for businesses in South Africa

Several reputable enterprise resource planning (ERP) software suites can provide South African businesses with tools to converge data from different business divisions to become more efficient, profitable, and less exposed to risks.

ERP software can integrate data from accounting, procurement, project management, risk management and compliance, and supply chain processes.

By bringing these elements together, ERP automates mundane admin and back-office tasks, streamlines operations, increases productivity, lowers costs, and helps pinpoint potential weaknesses in an organisation’s processes, compliance, and financials.

Similar to other types of software, cloud-based ERP has seen significant uptake in recent years, particularly following the Covid-19 pandemic.

ERP cloud software offers many benefits — including faster deployment, less cost than managing your own systems, and remote access to company data and backend systems from around the world.

According to SelectHub, there are several essential requirements and features of ERP that might be critical for your business:

Analytics and reporting

Customer relationship management

Inventory management

Finance and accounting

Human resources management

Manufacturing

Order management

Procurement

Supply chain management

Warehouse management

Below are five of the most popular ERP software suites on the market.

Microsoft Dynamics 365

Dynamics 365 comprises software developed by multiple companies that Microsoft acquired — including Great Plains, Navision, Solomon, and Axapta.

The ERP and consumer relationship management suite comprise 12 applications which cover finance and operations, human resources, marketing, sales, customer service, and other business segments.

These are geared towards all kinds of businesses — from small and medium enterprises to big organisations that require multi-currency, multi-language, multi-legal entity capability.

Oracle Netsuite

Oracle’s Netsuite was originally NetLedger — a cloud-based accounting solution launched in 1998, just a month before Salesforce.com.

The company changed its name to NetSuite in 2003 and evolved into a full-fledged cloud-based ERP solutions provider before being acquired by Oracle for $9.3 billion in 2016.

One of its original financial backers was Oracle co-founder and executive chair Larry Ellison.

The Netsuite ERP solution runs on the cloud and automates core business processes in finance, human resources, sales, supply chain management, and warehouse management.

Sage Intacct

Sage Intacct is headquartered in the US with four other regions of operation — South Africa, Australia, Canada, and the UK.

One of the first accounting applications for the cloud. Intacct was founded in 1999 and acquired by Safe in 2017 for $850 million.

Sage Intacct’s core focus is on converged account payments, billing, ledgers, cash, and order management.

For quote-to-cash automation, Intacct supports integration with Salesforce.

SAP S/4HANA Cloud

German multinational company SAP is the world’s largest ERP software vendor, the largest non-US software company by revenue, and the world’s third-largest listed software company by revenue.

Founded in 1972 by five former IBM AI engineers, the company holds regional offices in 18 countries and employs nearly 112,000 people.

The SAP ERP system S/4HANA can be deployed in cloud, on-premise, or hybrid setup.

Its solution can cover any day-to-day business processes, including order-to-cash, procure-to-pay, plan-to-product, request-to-service, and core capabilities.

SYSPRO

Syspro was founded in South Africa in 1978 but expanded into a multinational software giant in the four decades that followed.

The company’s headquarters are in Johannesburg, which means customers get support closest to home when opting for Syspro.

Syspro’s ERP software integrates accounting, distribution, manufacturing, and several other areas of operations.

