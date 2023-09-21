WhatsApp iPad app now available to testers

Nearly 14 years after first launching on the iPhone, a WhatsApp app is finally headed to the iPad.

WABetaInfo recently reported that a beta version of a native WhatsApp app for iPad is now available to users in Apple’s TestFlight programme.

To use the beta app, testers will have to link their iPad to a WhatsApp account used on the WhatsApp for iOS beta on an iPhone.

They can add the iPad by opening their settings page, selecting “Linked devices”, and tapping “Link a device”.

They will then be shown a QR code, which they must scan using the iPad.

Just like with other companion devices using WhatsApp’s multi-device functionality, WhatsApp on the iPad can be used without the user’s phone being connected to the Internet.

WABetaInfo shared a screenshot from the app running on an iPad below. It shows a design similar to WhatsApp’s native app for Mac.

It should be emphasised this version of WhatsApp on iPad is in beta, which means certain features might not be fully functional.

WABetaInfo reported that this includes the ability to view and post status updates and sharing live locations.

iPad users have complained about the lack of a native WhatsApp app for years.

While the iPhone has had a native WhatsApp app since 2009, the world’s most popular tablet could only use WhatsApp through its web app.

That comes with some significant drawbacks — including a lack of notifications for new messages.

No release date for WhatsApp on iPad has been announced for non-Testflight users.

WhatsApp typically tests new features for several weeks before rolling them out in stable releases to general users.