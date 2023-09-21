Launch date for next version of ChatGPT creator’s image generator revealed

OpenAI will release a new version of it popular image creation tool, Dall-E, the startup said in a blog post on Wednesday.

The new tool “represents a leap forward in our ability to generate images” the company wrote.

OpenAI also said that the latest version of the tool, which will be called Dall-E 3, will have more safeguards in place to prevent the creation of harmful content, and that the company was experimenting with ways to identify content that was created with artificial intelligence.

Our new text-to-image model, DALL·E 3, can translate nuanced requests into extremely detailed and accurate images. Coming soon to ChatGPT Plus & Enterprise, which can help you craft amazing prompts to bring your ideas to life:https://t.co/jDXHGNmarT pic.twitter.com/aRWH5giBPL — OpenAI (@OpenAI) September 20, 2023

Since OpenAI released Dall-E 2 publicly last year, the market for AI-generated images has grown massively, and competitors such as Stable Diffusion and Midjourney have gained popularity.

At the same time, the software has also become the subject of lawsuits over copyright protections, as well as concerns about misinformation.

OpenAI said that Dall-E 3 would be available to enterprise customers and paying consumers starting in October.

