Big Windows 11 update next week — here are some of the 150 new features

Microsoft is rolling out a major annual update for Windows 11, which includes a range of new AI-powered features, a revamped File Explorer, cloud backups of entire PCs, and major upgrades for Paint and other apps.

The company said the update was one of its most ambitious yet, with over 150 new features.

Headlining the changes is the arrival of the Bing Chat-powered Windows Copilot.

With direct integration into Windows 11, the virtual assistant replacing Cortana will support carrying out tasks like launching apps, changing settings, organising windows, summarising content, and more.

Copilot will be available on the taskbar or can be evoked by pressing Win+C.

The screenshot below shows some of the quick actions available through Copilot when hovering over its icon in the taskbar with an Edge browser window open.

Another major upgrade is in security — with a built-in passkey manager.

Passkeys are a new form of login credential that works with biometrics or user-chosen PINs linked to specific devices to authenticate a user.

The File Explorer redesign will provide a more modern home, address bar, and search box, which Microsoft said is intended to make it easier for users to find relevant content and collaborate without opening files.

The Photos app has also been updated with new AI-powered editing features, including background blurring, and content and location-based search for photos stored on OneDrive.

The Windows 11 major annual update for 2023 will start rolling out to users on 26 September.

Below are summaries of the biggest changes to some of the apps that ship with Windows 11: