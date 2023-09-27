MacOS Sonoma now available — here are the top features

Apple has rolled out the annual update for its Mac computer operating system.

The MacOS Sonoma update includes several under-the-hood performance enhancements but also boasts a handful of visible new features.

These include interactive desktop widgets, a new dedicated gaming mode, minor videoconferencing improvements, and high-resolution video screensavers.

Widgets function as they would on an iPhone or iPad, with users able to drag and drop them across the desktop.

Supported widgets include multi-zone clocks, weather, Bluetooth devices, and the Calendar app.

The dedicated gaming mode is specifically for Apple Silicon devices and prioritises resources during gaming.

For videoconferencing in Facetime, users get new special effects that can be invoked with hand gestures.

For example, showing a two-finger peace sign will generate floating balloons, while a double thumbs-up will shoot fireworks behind the caller.

Users will also be able to place small or large windows of themselves in FaceTime or Zoom on top of apps that support screen sharing.

Other features available on MacOS Sonoma include multiple Safari browser profiles, the ability to turn websites into web apps, and an improved Autocorrect.

Apple computers that support the MacOS Sonoma update are as follows:

MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac Mini models — 2018 and later

iMac and Mac Pro — 2019 and later

Mac Studio — 2022 and later

iMac Pro 2017 model

To see whether the update is available for your device and install it, navigate to System Settings, select “General”, and then hit “Software Update”.