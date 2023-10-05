Windows 10 still king two years after Windows 11 launch

Microsoft’s Windows 10 operating system (OS) has roughly three times the number of users of its successor — Windows 11 — two years after the latter launched.

StatCounter’s OS market share analysis shows that Windows 10 was still running on 71.64% of Windows devices in September 2023.

In comparison, Windows 11 only ran on 23.61% of the devices.

In addition, 3.34% of Windows devices were running the 14-year-old Windows 7, while Windows 8 and 8.1 had roughly 1% market share combined.

As pointed out in a recent report from Tom’s Hardware, Windows 10 had amassed a 32.84% market share two years after its launch in 2015.

The publication speculated the slower uptake of Windows 11 was due to its mixed reviews.

The OS features mostly incremental upgrades over its predecessor, including controversial changes like switching the much-loved Start Menu to the centre by default.

The relatively weak adoption rate could also be because the OS has higher minimum system requirements — which some users believe to be overkill, particularly because the OS seems to run fine on machines whose users bypass the specs check.

These requirements cut off a large chunk of less tech-savvy upgraders.

Many users might also not feel a sense of urgency to upgrade, given that Microsoft only plans to end support for Windows 10 in 2025.

However, gamers appear to have been more receptive to the new OS, according to Steam’s Hardware and Software Survey for September 2023.

It showed that roughly 38.61% of Windows users were running the latest operating system, compared to 59.80% with Windows 10.

The higher share among gamers could be because this market segment is more tech-savvy and open to experimenting with new software.

They are also more likely to have the newer Trusted Platform Module 2.0 chip on their motherboards that Windows 11 requires to run.

Windows 11 also features a handful of gaming-focused features, like AutoHDR and DirectStorage support.

Even so, Windows 10 remains popular among the PC gaming community, having actually increased its usage among Steam gamers by roughly 2% between August and September, to the detriment of Windows 11.