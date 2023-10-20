Google adding skin smoothing and eye whitening features to Meet

Google is rolling out portrait touch-up modes for Google Meet users on mobile devices, including skin smoothing and eye whitening.

According to the tech giant, portrait touch-up features have been highly requested by Google Meet users, and they will roll out to the web platform at a later date.

“Introducing portrait touch-up in Meet, a new feature on mobile that enables you to lightly touch up your appearance from the green room before joining or during the meeting,” said Google.

“This update has been highly requested by our users and we hope that by providing the ability to lightly enhance their appearance, they will feel more comfortable and confident with how they appear during video calls.”

Early adopters of the mobile platform have two portrait touch-up modes available:

Subtle — provides very light complexion smoothing, under-eye lightening and eye whitening.

— provides very light complexion smoothing, under-eye lightening and eye whitening. Smoothing — provides slightly more complexion smoothing, under-eye lightening and eye whitening.

Google said it will extend the rollout to the remaining accounts starting from 28 October 2023. It plans to have the new features working on Google Meet’s web platform by the end of the year.

Portrait touch-up will be turned off by default, and users with premium Google accounts can activate it in Google Meet’s settings.

For reference, premium Google accounts include Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Education Plus, Google One, and Google Workspace Individual customers.

The feature isn’t available to users with a personal Google account.

Now read: YouTube working on AI tool that will allow creators to record audio in voices of famous singers