Nasa patches Voyager spacecraft launched 46 years ago

Nasa engineers are uploading a software patch to fix a glitch in the Voyager 1 and Voyager 2 robotic spacecraft launched in 1977.

The two deep space exploration probes were launched on Titan-Centaur rockets, with their primary missions focusing on collecting data from Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune.

They were initially only planned to last four years but continue to be active today.

They are the only spacecraft to have operated in interstellar space — the area between star systems — where they are travelling at speeds tens of thousands of kilometres per hour.

Voyager 1 has travelled over 24.1 billion kilometres away from Earth, while Voyager 2 has traversed more than 19.3 billion kilometres.

Among the many famous photos Voyager took was its picture of Earth from a distance of over 6.4 billion kilometres on 14 February 1990.

It was famously dubbed the Pale Blue Dot by astronomer Carl Sagan.

The patch comes after Voyager 1’s onboard computer started sending “garbled” status reports to Earth in 2022.

The mission’s engineers spent months pinpointing the issue, which they discovered was caused by the attitude articulation and control system (AACS) misdirecting commands.

Instead of carrying them out, the commands were being written into the onboard computer’s memory.

It was one such command that messed up an AACS report before it reached Earth.

While the engineers could establish what was happening, they could not identify the underlying cause.

Nevertheless, they believe the patch should prevent the issue from again occurring on Voyager 1 or emerging on Voyager 2.

Nasa Jet Propulsion Laboratory Voyager project manager Suzanne Dodd said the patch was like an insurance policy to keep the probes operational as long as possible.

Due to the age of the spacecraft and the communication lag time, there is a risk that the patch could overwrite essential code or have other side effects.

For this reason, Voyager 2 will get the patch first, acting as a testbed for its impact.

Voyager 1’s data is considered more valuable because it is further away from Earth than any other spacecraft.

The patch was uploaded on 20 October 2023, while Nasa also performed a readout of the AACS memory to ensure it was in the right position.

“If no immediate issues arise, the team will issue a command on Saturday, 28 October, to see if the patch was operating as it should.

