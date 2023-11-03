Last-ever Beatles song released — made with the help of AI software

Iconic pop-rock band The Beatles have released their last-ever song — Now and Then — featuring the voices of all four members thanks to AI software developed by award-winning movie director Peter Jackson.

In a description of the official audio track loaded on YouTube, the band explains the long mythologised John Lennon demo was first worked on in February 1995 by the three remaining members at the time.

Lennon was shot to death by Mark David Chapman in the archway of his residence in New York City in 1980.

Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr wanted to use a song he had worked on while living in New York City for The Beatles Anthology project, but it remained unfinished.

This was partly because of the technological challenges involved in working with the vocals John Lennon had recorded on tape in the 1970s.

The loud and raw piano notes on the demo made it challenging to extract Lennon’s voice without significant editing.

Harrison’s passing due to lung cancer in 2001 had further eroded efforts to produce the song.

“For years, it looked like the song could never be completed,” the YouTube description explains. “But in 2022, there was a stroke of serendipity.”

A movie director arrives precisely when he means to

The band explained that a software system developed by acclaimed The Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson and his team, used throughout the production of the documentary series Get Back, allowed for uncoupling Lennon’s vocals from his piano part.

The software in question was used to de-age old footage of The Beatles shot with sixteen-millimetre film in 1969 for the much-celebrated docuseries directed by Jackson.

It was previously also used in another acclaimed Jackson documentary — They Shall Not Grow Old, which featured restored and colourised World War I footage.

“As a result, the original recording could be brought to life and worked on anew with contributions from all four Beatles,” the song’s description said.

“It marks the completion of the last recording that John, Paul and George and Ringo will get to make together and celebrates the legacy of the foremost and most influential band in popular music history,”

The last-ever The Beatles song Now and Then is featured in the video below.

The YouTube description also said the remarkable story of musical “archaeology” reflected The Beatles’ endless creative curiosity and shared fascination with technology.

Lennon’s younger son is convinced his father would have loved the song as he did not shy away from experimenting with recording technology.

This is not the first time Jackson’s ground-breaking movie technology has made headlines.

With the highly successful and critically acclaimed The Lord of the Rings trilogy, Jackson and Weta FX’s Stephen Regelous developed software called Massive to create armies of hundreds of thousands of soldiers that could respond individually to their surroundings.

The software was fundamental in making the trilogy a visual masterpiece at the time, with all three titles winning the Oscar for Best Visual Effects in the years that followed each release.

The clip below shows one of the scenes from the last movie in the trilogy — Return of the King — with the Massive system in action.