Microsoft warns it could throttle excessive use of AI tools

Microsoft has amended the terms and conditions of its online services to include a warning that it might temporarily throttle generative AI services over “excessive” usage.

The Cloudy With A Chance of Licencing website was the first to spot the new entry in a Microsoft Product Terms update on 1 November 2023.

“Excessive use of a Microsoft Generative AI Service may result in temporary throttling of customer’s access to the Microsoft Generative AI Service,” the updated product terms state.

While it is unclear exactly what Microsoft’s definition of “excessive” usage is, the introduction of this policy makes sense in light of the recent launch of its GPT-powered Copilot tool to general users on Windows 11.

AI processing requires powerful and expensive servers and chips.

Copilot provides AI-powered assistance for a wide range of workflows across Microsoft apps and Windows settings.

As people become more familiar with the capabilities of the AI assistant, its usage will increase, putting strain on Microsoft’s infrastructure.

Microsoft likely wants to avoid a situation where its servers are overloaded with queries, and it has to take the system down for all users.

Limiting the features or number of queries a user can send within a certain time should help ensure that there are enough resources available to go around.

Microsoft also offers AI-generating capabilities through Bing Chat — available on its own Edge browser, as well as Chrome and Safari.