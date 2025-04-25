The skills software companies want most in South Africa

While programming language proficiency is a basic requirement to apply for a developer job, software houses also look for several other hard and soft skills in candidates.

This is according to Bernadette Froelich, Chief HR Officer at DAC Systems, a company that offers enterprise resource planning implementation and specialises in the Microsoft ecosystem.

She told MyBroadband that because a niche skillset is required, the company appreciates candidates with a broader view of software development.

“We do ERP implementations, so we value financial and business knowledge along with the technical skill set,” Froelich said.

“Someone who understands the context within which they are working is more likely to be intuitive and efficient in the product they deliver to our clients.”

She said that because DAC Systems works in the Microsoft environment, it first identifies whether a candidate has the relevant hard skills in this area and then whether they have other relevant skills.

“We look product-specific and then across products. There is always demand for SQL and the Power Platform,” Froelich told MyBroadband.

“Skills in securely managing and storing data, communicating between teams, and using platforms such as Azure, Teams, SharePoint, and PowerApps are also foundationally important.”

Another fundamental skill requirement is using Microsoft’s Dynamics 365 platform, specifically its finance and supply chain management modules.

When asked what hard skills may set candidates apart from others, Froelich said that understanding the latest developments in the relevant platforms and languages is valued.

She added that having a good working knowledge of the broader platform they will be working with allows them to work more intuitively.

Another hard skill that is becoming particularly sought after in South African IT workplaces is AI skills.

Pnet’s latest Job Market Trends report showed that the number of AI professionals securing new positions has nearly doubled — up 96% between Q4 2019/Q1 2020 and Q4 2024/Q1 2025.

Pnet said this was after tracking a staggering 183% increase in AI-related job postings between the first quarter of 2018 and 2024.

The recruitment platform found that IT companies have led the charge for AI skills hiring in the past year, accounting for 62% of all AI-related jobs. Software and AI development firms are the most active recruiters in this sector.

Recruiters prioritising soft skills

While hard skills comprise most of the job description, employers also consider several soft skills to determine whether a candidate fits the company’s culture.

LinkedIn’s Talent Trend Report for 2024 found that recruiters are beginning to prioritise soft skills when screening candidates.

This is primarily because artificial intelligence and automation are taking on the less complex, more repeatable tasks.

This increases the demand for uniquely human skills like creativity and critical thinking, LinkedIn vice president Erin Scruggs said, following the report.

“We look for candidates with good ethics, a real passion for what they do, and a pride in delivery,” Froelich said.

“Someone you can trust to work alone and be responsible, fair, sensitive and honest in everything they do, including how they deal with confidential and tricky situations and information.”

When asked what soft skills stand out to recruiters at DAC Systems, Froelich said that good interpersonal skills and attention to detail are valued.

One “unsung hero” in interpersonal skills that Froelich highlighted is humility.

“People who look at themselves, see a work in progress, and then eagerly find and grow the additional knowledge and skills to improve every day, are the people who quickly earn respect,” she said.

As for attention to detail, Froelich said a lot is revealed in writing, and candidates should be able to write clear, succinct emails and documentation using good grammar and punctuation.

This is something that recruiters screen CVs for at the beginning of the application process.