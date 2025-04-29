From UP SRC President to running South Africa’s top software development company

Codehesion chief executive Hector Beyers chose technology over politics and built South Africa’s most trusted software development company.

Beyers was born in a political family. His father, Andries Beyers, was an influential politician who served as a member of parliament throughout the nineties.

Andries Beyers participated in the Multi-Party Negotiating Forum on constitutional change in 1993 alongside other top political leaders, including Cyril Ramaphosa.

Hector Beyers completed his matric at Lichtenburg High School, where he was an exemplary student who excelled academically.

He attended the University of Pretoria, where he completed a master’s degree in computer engineering, graduating cum laude.

During his studies, he remained politically active and was elected president of the University of Pretoria’s Student Representative Council (SRC) in 2009.

However, after graduating, Beyers selected information technology (IT) over politics and started a career as a computer engineer.

He worked as a technical systems engineer at Dimension Data’s Internet Solutions before serving as a product architect from 2012 to 2014.

In 2015, he partnered with former Internet Solutions executive Brett Steingo to bring the WAN optimisation service Aryaka to South Africa through their company, SDN Africa.

The company showed strong growth, signing up many of South Africa’s top enterprises looking for improved network performance.

After successfully exiting SDN Africa in 2017, Beyers founded Codehesion, combining his passion for software development and entrepreneurship.

From the outset, Beyers focused on building a highly-skilled software engineering team, employing only qualified and experienced developers.

Codehesion quickly became the go-to place to build a new smartphone app, which was the company’s initial focus area.

The company became known for producing world-class products within budget and on time, and the business showed rapid growth.

Beyers grew his team of software developers, designers, project managers, and testers to accommodate the company’s expanding client list.

Codehesion also started offering many new services, including code audits, software maintenance, and project rescues.

Codehesion voted South Africa’s most trusted software development company

In 2025, Codehesion was voted South Africa’s most trusted software development company by the country’s ICT community.

It was subsequently named the winner of the coveted 2025 MyBroadband Award for Best Software Development Company.

The winning company must offer a diverse range of software development services and have a track record of delivering excellent results to its clients.

Codehesion satisfied all these criteria. Its reputation for delivering world-class software development products has garnered it strong industry support.

Its list of clients includes Hyundai, Leroy Merlin, Tiger Wheel & Tyre, City Lodge, Oppenheimer Generations, Peermont Global, and Midstream Estate.

Codehesion has also won numerous awards, including the prestigious MTN Business App of the Year Award and two Supersonic New Generation Social & Digital Media Awards.

Beyers continues to lead Codehesion’s growing team of software developers, designers, project managers, and software testers.

He told MyBroadband that his love for software development and producing world-class products is as strong today as when he founded Codehesion.

His passion for entrepreneurship is also as strong as ever, and he currently serves as the Entrepreneur Organisation (EO) Johannesburg’s finance chair.

“EO is a great platform for growing and learning about business. The organisation is amazing, and I am happy to serve and help expand this great movement,” he said.

“I have been able to be part of an international group of custom software development consultancies doing exactly what we do and learning from each other.”

He said their mission at Codehesion remains the same as it was from day one — building world-class software for their clients.

Inside Codehesion