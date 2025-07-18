Truth about election IT system failure in South Africa

When South Africans went to the polls in May last year, they were met with another collapse of the Electoral Commission’s electronic voter management system, forcing officials to revert to paper-based backups.

In a presentation to the Home Affairs Parliamentary committee, the IEC explained that a programming mistake in their Voter Management Devices (VMDs) caused the failure and was being addressed.

The IEC’s presentation included the delivery of its 2024 National and Provincial Elections Report to the committee, which included a chapter on Information and Communication Technology.

“During special voting on Monday, 27 May 2024, it was noted that the voters’ roll application randomly wrote multiple records to its local storage and transmitted the records to the database,” the report stated.

“The ICT team attempted to find a solution to this problem overnight and published the last version of the application on Tuesday morning, 28 May 2024.”

However, on election day, it became apparent that the issue had not been resolved. Troubleshooting was challenging because the problem with the voters’ roll application was random.

“It appeared that some VMDs would store multiple transactions in their local storage and then attempt to transmit them to the central database,” the IEC said.

“Before reaching the database, application pools, housing the VMD API, received and directed the transactions to the VMD database server.”

Some VMDs sent over 10,000 requests for a single transaction, causing the app pools to become congested. Transactions from other VMDs were either non-responsive or very slow.

The IEC said a software engineer from Microsoft helped its ICT team, and although the team thoroughly checked the code during election day, they could not pinpoint the cause of the incident.

“Some fixes tried included setting the app pool queue lengths on each server to the maximum allowed and restarting the app pools to relieve pressure,” it said.

“These measures were ineffective, as congestion occurred again within minutes.”

A complicating factor was that the VMDs would continuously check whether they had connectivity.

“In practical terms, this meant that many checks were performed after each page of the voters’ roll application, ranging from two to four if there was no address or a redirection of voters,” the report stated.

No multithreading in VMD Android app

While writing duplicate entries to the VMD’s local storage was a clear problem, the IEC said it conducted a root cause analysis “for completeness”.

It found that the Android application on the VMDs was attempting to do everything on the main program thread.

“Android, by default, uses only a single main thread and the number of external calls or steps required during one voter session — up to 9 for each user action — caused time-outs on the thread,” it explained.

“The final step after each is to display information back to the user and when this step could not execute, it saved another record and tried again causing multiple records for the same voter.”

Seasoned software developers MyBroadband spoke to said that this was an extremely poor design decision, whether due to ignorance, laziness, or a time crunch.

They explained that Google provides clear guidelines that the main application thread is responsible for everything that happens on screen. It is even called the user interface (UI) thread.

Performing blocking functions on the UI thread — such as accessing a slow database over an unreliable network connection — will cause Android to throw “Application Not Responding” errors.

To address this, the IEC said multi-threading is being implemented for the voter registration and voters’ roll applications on the VMDs.

“Reducing the number of external calls will be investigated and appropriately implemented,” it added.

Its software will also be modified to prevent duplicate entries from being written to the VMD’s local database, and the number of allowed connection strings was increased to the maximum allowable.

The IEC said this was out of caution, as the connection string maximum was not necessarily a factor in what caused the problems last year.

“Also, the number of actions performed against the external database was curbed,” the IEC said.

“The immediate effect is that multiple transactions will not be transmitted and therefore will not cause congestion. Ongoing quality assurance remains underway, including several solutions to achieve connectivity.”

The Electoral Commission also said it was investigating services and tools to perform high-volume stress testing that simulates user actions.