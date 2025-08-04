Important information for Windows 10 users in South Africa

In roughly two months, Windows 10 computers worldwide will stop receiving software updates, including important patches to ensure devices remain protected against evolving threats.

The most widely used desktop operating system (OS) will reach its end-of-life on 14 October 2025, after which Microsoft will stop providing technical assistance, feature updates, and security updates.

The company recommends that users upgrade to its latest OS, Windows 11, which it maintains offers a more modern, secure, and highly efficient computing experience.

The change comes just more than a decade after the OS launched. That means it has had the longest mainstream software support of any consumer Windows version to date.

For reference, Windows XP had official mainstream support for about seven and a half years. Mainstream support for the less popular Windows Vista and Windows 8 only lasted five years and six years, respectively.

According to StatCounter GlobalStats, Windows 11 adoption has recently accelerated; the OS was running on 47.98% of Windows devices in June 2025, up from 29.75% a year earlier.

Over the same period, Windows 10’s penetration has declined from 66.04% to 48.76%. If the trend continued in July 2025, Windows 11 likely surpassed Windows 10’s market share globally.

However, considering Microsoft recently said it had over 1.4 billion devices running either Windows 10 or Windows 11 worldwide, there could still be roughly 700 million devices on the older operating system.

These devices could become susceptible to malware and cyberattacks. Considering the sheer scale of Windows 10’s footprint, this could have devastating consequences, especially if business PCs are targeted.

South African Windows users seem to be slightly ahead of the rest of the world in embracing the new OS.

As shown in the graph below, an estimated 54.99% of Windows devices were running the latest version by June 2025, compared with 43.8% on Windows 10.

Three options on the table

Windows 10 users have three options: upgrade to Windows 11, buy a Windows 11-supporting computer, or join the extended security updates (ESU) programmes.

Users with compatible PCs and a valid Windows 10 licence can update to Windows 11 for free. If the update is available for their device, it will be under the Updates & Security tab in the Settings app.

There are several ways to bypass the minimum requirements and force an installation. Microsoft itself previously had a web page that explained how to do this.

However, the company strongly recommends against forcing an installation, as key security features — like Windows Hello — require certain hardware to function properly.

It may also roll out updates to stop exploits or block updates on computers that circumvented the checks in its installation wizards.

The good news is that Windows 11 has long been the standard OS on off-the-shelf laptops and desktops, including numerous entry-level models with prices under R5,000.

Home users who cannot afford a new PC or prefer to continue using Windows 10 can enrol in the consumer extended security updates (ESU) programme.

Users can get extended support for free if they opt to sync their computer’s data and settings with the cloud.

The caveat with this option is that syncing will require OneDrive storage, for which Microsoft only provides 5GB for free.

Many backups will likely exceed this limit, meaning users may have to pay for a higher-tier Microsoft 365 plan to get more cloud storage.

Microsoft 365 Basic includes 100GB of OneDrive storage and costs R39 per month or R399 per year. The next step up is Microsoft 365 Personal, which costs R159 per month.

Those who don’t want to sync their PC can spend 1,000 Microsoft Reward points or $30 (R550) for the year of additional support.

The Consumer ESU programme will be supported until 13 October 2026, which is short compared with some of Microsoft’s previous operating systems.

Businesses will have the option to buy up to three years of additional support. It is important to note that the ESU programme option will not include new features — it is strictly for security updates.