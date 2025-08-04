Enterprise CRM software critical for South African businesses

Prominent enterprise client relationship management (CRM) providers Microsoft, Salesforce, and SAP say demand for such software solutions remains robust in South Africa.

As South African businesses embrace digital transformation, through remote work, rising customer expectations, and a push for digital adoption, CRM solutions are critical to managing client relationships.

Enterprise CRM software solutions are designed to assist organisations in managing their interactions with current and potential customers across various departments, teams, and channels.

Linda Saunders, country manager and senior solution engineering director for Salesforce’s Africa businesses, told MyBroadband that demand for CRM solutions remains high in South Africa.

She explained that this demand is driven by two primary trends: businesses with mature CRM stacks leveraging AI and organisations trying to unlock AI’s value.

“First, businesses with mature Salesforce CRM stacks are leveraging AI for competitive advantage, turning customer data into actionable insights and automated actions,” Saunders said.

“Second, organisations struggling to unlock AI’s value despite significant investments are turning to Salesforce for technical roadmaps, inspired by others’ AI-driven successes.”

She explained that CRM is recognised as the foundation for AI, with most enterprise value coming from sales, service, marketing, and commerce business sectors.

“South African businesses are redefining CRM, moving from dated, siloed systems with basic functionality, high maintenance, and low scalability, to modern, cloud-based, AI-infused platforms,” she said.

“In South Africa’s dynamic, diverse, and competitive market, CRM is critical to stay agile, compliant with regulations like POPIA, and profitable.”

Amrish Singh, SAP’s global director for customer experience advisory, agreed that digital transformation is a significant contributor to the demand for enterprise CRM solutions.

“Demand remains strong in 2025, driven by the need for businesses to manage customer relationships effectively,” said Singh.

He explained that SAP’s Customer Experience (CX) platform delivers personalised, real-time experiences at scale, leveraging AI, data analytics, and enterprise resource planning integration.

“Ongoing innovation and industry adaptability further fuel growth. In South Africa, digital transformation and customer-centric strategies continue to boost demand,” Singh added.

Robust and consistent growth

SAP’s Singh said CRM demand growth over recent years has been in the double digits each year, driven by digital transformation, omnichannel experiences, and cloud adoption.

“In South Africa, platforms like Sixty60, Pick n Pay ASAP, Woolworths Dash, and TFG’s Bash illustrate the importance of integrating online, mobile, and physical channels,” he said.

Singh added that SAP offers AI tools that help businesses predict customer needs, provide a seamless experience, and personalise interactions.

“The focus on cloud and AI innovation underscores a sustained upward trend aligned with digital priorities,” he said.

Anisa Khan, director of AI business solutions at Microsoft South Africa, said demand for the tech giant’s enterprise CRM software solutions has grown robustly and consistently in 2025.

She said businesses increasingly turn to Microsoft Dynamics 365 and its broader suite of CRM tools to drive digital transformation, improve efficiency, and deliver better consumer experiences.

“In recent years, South African businesses have rapidly embraced digital transformation, driven by remote working, rising customer expectations, and the pandemic’s push for digital adoption,” she added.

“CRM systems have evolved from optional tools to strategic necessities. Companies now prioritise cloud-based, scalable CRM solutions.”

Khan explained that CRM software is critical for South African businesses as it can foster strong customer relationships in a diverse, competitive market.

“A modern CRM system enables businesses to consolidate customer data, gain actionable insights, and anticipate needs in a way that was previously impossible,” she said.

“This is especially vital in sectors where customer loyalty and repeat business are essential for growth.”

Khan said CRM tools also help organisations enhance compliance and data privacy in line with evolving regulations.

“Enterprise CRM software is a foundational component for South African business success in 2025 and beyond,” she added.