South Africa’s most trusted software development company revealed

Analytico’s latest Business Technology Survey revealed that Codehesion is South Africa’s most trusted software development company, followed by Synthesis and Entelect.

Analytico’s Business Technology Survey was conducted in August 2025, and 1,057 respondents completed it.

The survey results only included responses from people who were involved in selecting ICT products and services for their company.

As part of the survey, businesses were asked which software development company they would choose for a large project.

The results revealed that Codehesion was a clear winner with 34% of the vote, well ahead of Synthesis on 17%.

Codehesion, founded eight years ago by computer engineer Hector Beyers, is much younger than most of its competitors.

However, its focus on quality and only employing highly qualified and skilled software developers has helped it to become the most trusted company in its space.

Today, Codehesion offers a range of services, including custom software development, team augmentation, and business analysis.

It is trusted by many of South Africa’s top companies for their software development needs, including Peermont Global, Tiger Wheel & Tyre, Hyundai, City Lodge, and Leroy Merlin.

Synthesis was the second most popular choice, with 17% of IT executives saying they would use it for a large software development project.

Synthesis was founded in 1997 by Jake Shepherd and Jack Cohen, who shared a passion for software development.

The company built exceptional skills in developing software for the financial sector. In 2006, Synthesis built its first Internet banking platform in South Africa.

In 2017, Capital Appreciation acquired Synthesis. In the same year, it became the first company in Africa to achieve AWS advanced consulting partner status.

Entelect ranked third with 13% of the vote. It was founded by Charles Pritchard in 2001 while he was lecturing at the Wits School of Electrical and Information Engineering.

He had a vision of creating a technology services company that could identify and offer highly skilled and talented software engineers to help companies with software solutions.

Since then, we have evolved and grown into an end-to-end technology services business with 1,600 qualified software professionals.

Entelect has 10 global offices and 200 active projects and is one of South Africa’s most recognised brands in software development.

The chart below shows South Africa’s preferred software development companies for large business projects.