These countries have the best software developers salaries for South African expats — with two averaging over R2 million

A recent analysis by the Immigration Advice Service (IAS) found that the United States (US) and Switzerland are the best countries for software developers looking to earn the highest possible salaries.

However, those seeking a good balance of earnings and social benefits should consider one of four European countries or Australia.

According to IAS, the US had the highest average salary for software developers, at $120,000 (R2.11 million) annually. Senior developers can earn as much as $180,000 (R3.17 million).

This should come as no surprise, as the country is home to most Big Tech companies — including Amazon, Apple, Google, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, and Tesla.

Switzerland came in a close second with an average salary of CHF95,198 (R2.09 million) and CHF130,664 (R2.87 million) for senior developers.

“Opportunities for software engineers abound in Switzerland, with fintech, healthcare tech, AI, and robotics carrying the highest demands,” the IAS said.

“However, the competition is stiff, and you must be highly skilled/experienced to stand out. Blockchain, embedded systems, and fintech offer some of the highest pay for software engineers in Switzerland.”

Israel ranked third with an average salary of ILS340,000 and ILS450,000. IAS said the country has become known as a “startup nation” for its vibrant tech industry and healthy startup economy.

“It is a cybersecurity world leader and hosts offices, research and development centres, and innovation hubs for most global tech giants, including Apple, Cisco, Meta, Google, Microsoft, and SAP,” IAS said.

However, the IAS said the top three options do not fare well regarding social benefits. Denmark, Sweden, the Netherlands, Australia, and Germany were among the best-paying countries with extensive social benefits.

“They encourage a healthier work-life balance, provide free universal healthcare coverage to residents, and offer a more relaxed pace of life,” IAS said.

“Though their salaries are lower, they’re ideal if you’re looking for a balanced country to settle with your family.

IAS also compiled a list of the top 15 cities with the highest-paying salaries. San Francisco topped the list, followed by Seattle and New York. The Swiss cities of Zurich and Geneva rounded out the top five.

The table below shows the top 10 countries with the highest salaries for software developers, according to the IAS analysis. The rankings may have changed slightly due to currency fluctuation.

Rank Country Average annual salary 1 United States $120,000 (R2.11 million) 2 Switzerland CHF95,198 (R2.09 million) 3 Israel ILS340,000 (R1.78 million) 4 Denmark DKK523,000 (R1.44 million) 5 The Netherlands €70,000 (R1.44 million) 6 Australia A$125,000 (R1.44 million) 7 United Kingdom £60,000 (R1.43 million) 8 Sweden Kr700,000 (R1.23 million) 9 Germany €62,000 (R1.28 million) 10 Canada C$98,000 (R1.25 million)

South African software developer salaries

Over the years, multiple MyBroadband comparisons have shown that South African IT professionals are paid significantly less than those in the US, UK, and Australia.

In September 2024, we found the average monthly salary across 10 major IT roles in Silicon Valley was five times greater than in South Africa.

For those who don’t want to consider a move abroad, Offerzen’s latest Software Developer Salary Benchmark report found that Cape Town offered the highest average salaries.

However, the city also has a higher cost of living than the two other popular locations with high concentrations of software developers, such as Johannesburg and Pretoria.

Other popular cities or towns for software developers in South Africa include Stellenbosch and Durban.

The table and graph below compare the average salaries of software developers in South Africa’s four major tech hubs.