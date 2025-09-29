Good news for people who cannot say goodbye to Windows 10

Microsoft will officially end software support for Windows 10 in about two weeks. However, people whose devices do not support Windows 11 can easily get another year of security updates for free.

According to GlobalStats StatCounter, about 40.95% of Windows users in South Africa were still on the older operating system by August 2025.

Considering the slow rate of migration to Windows 11, it seems likely that many will still be using Windows 10 by its end-of-life on 14 October 2025.

From that date, Microsoft will no longer provide feature updates, bug fixes, security patches, or technical assistance for the operating system.

Users who don’t upgrade to Windows 11 could potentially put their devices and information at risk of compromise through cyberattacks by malicious hackers.

Fortunately, Microsoft will continue providing essential security updates for the OS as part of its Windows 10 Extended Support Update (ESU) programme until 13 October 2026.

People who cannot afford to upgrade to a Windows 11-capable device or simply don’t want to make the switch, can enrol their PCs in the Extended Security Updates (ESU) programme.

Microsoft started presenting people with PCs that don’t meet the minimum requirements with a prompt to enrol in the ESU programme in the Settings app in August 2025.

The company offers three payment options for personal Windows 10 ESU users:

Free if you back up your PC settings, apps, and credentials

Redeem with 1,000 Microsoft Rewards Points

One-time $30 (R550) purchase

Previous reports have suggested that the first option could require paying extra for OneDrive cloud storage, as syncing enables file backups.

The only mandatory requirement is that users must be logged in to a Microsoft account — not a local account.

YouTube channel ExplainingComputers has created a useful video to explain how to get the ESU while sharing a minimal amount of personal data with Microsoft.

After enrollment, Windows will automatically turn on syncing of apps, settings, and preferences across devices. However, these can be switched off under the Windows Backup settings page.

While selecting the OneDrive option in the Windows settings menu will also automatically select cloud backups, users can select to turn these off.

ExplainingComputers has confirmed that switching these settings off has no impact on enrollment in ESU.

New security-based hardware requirements slow Windows 11 uptake

One of Windows 11’s controversial changes was shifting the Start Menu to the centre. Fortunately, Microsoft later added the ability to move this back to the left.

Windows 10’s end-of-life comes more than a decade after the OS was first launched. It became Microsoft’s most widely used OS, running on more than a billion devices at its peak usage.

Despite Windows 11 being available for roughly four years, Windows 10 continues to be used on hundreds of millions of PCs around the world.

GlobalStats StatCounter found that Windows 11’s share of the market only surpassed Windows 10’s in June 2025.

One of the major factors contributing to the slow uptake is the hardware requirements of Windows 11, specifically a dedicated Trusted Platform Module 2 (TPM 2.0) chip.

Typically embedded on a central processing unit, this chip supports features such as BitLocker for improved data protection and Windows Hello for more secure user identity verification.

TPM 2.0 only became mainstream on consumer and commercial devices from around 2018.

While there are now many budget PCs on the market with hardware that supports Windows 11’s requirements, older high-end CPUs — including powerful Intel i9 and AMD Threadripper processors.

Businesses that still need to use Windows 10 on their devices can also get an additional three years of support, but unlike the option for personal usage, this is not free.

It is important to note that the ESU programme will not include any new features, customer-requested non-security updates, or design change requests.