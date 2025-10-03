New agreement with an American company to export South African IT skills

Trade union Solidarity has reached an agreement with an American company, Propay Prime U.S., to export online IT skills from South Africa.

This is one of several similar agreements Solidarity is currently negotiating in the United States of America.

Solidarity said it plans to establish an entire sector through which South Africans can export their skills to the U.S. while continuing to live in South Africa.

According to Solidarity, the agreement with Propay Prime U.S. is considered a successful micro-trade agreement.

While the South African government has failed to secure a trade agreement with the U.S. government, Solidarity said it was forging ahead by establishing agreements at the company level.

Solidarity plans to expand the agreement to include the financial sector, online education, communication and design, engineering, planning, project management, administration, and other industries.

“The information revolution has created unlimited potential,” said Dr Dirk Hermann, Chief Executive of Solidarity.

“In the next five years, we are going to create thousands of jobs for people who can apply their skills without absurd racial requirements.”

According to Peter Wesseloo, Managing Director of Propay Prime U.S., the agreement will bring a considerable number of opportunities from the United States to South Africans.

He said they recognise the strong work ethic of Solidarity members, which is in demand in America. He believes the agreement will make an enormous difference to people in South Africa, and in the U.S.

Solidarity said it has already developed an online platform that connects employers and employees without any racial requirements.

The organisation also plans to soon announce the launch of a staffing agency that will take the facilitation of skills abroad to a new level.

“We are incredibly excited about this. The possibilities are endless. We want people to live in rand but earn in dollars. We want them to work for the Yankees, but cheer for the Springboks,” said Hermann.

“We want them to work in New York during the week but still head for the bush on a Friday. Modern technology is opening new possibilities, and no government or racial law can stop it.”

The Solidarity delegation, led by Jaco Kleynhans, is currently in Texas, where further agreements with companies are being negotiated.

Overseas companies hiring South African talent

Global employers are increasingly hiring workers based in South Africa, with many drawn to the highly skilled and cheap workforce.

The Legends Agency, an employer of record and recruitment specialist, said that global employers are increasingly turning to South Africa’s workforce to meet their operational needs.

With an unemployment rate of over 30%, world-class universities, and a favourable time zone, South Africa has presented itself as a place for global businesses to access skilled professionals.

The Legends Agency said it had seen over 150 British and U.S. companies hire South African employees. Some companies reported cutting as much as 50% of their costs this way.

“Global companies initially approach us for the cost savings, but they stay for the outstanding talent and performance of their South African teams, who consistently exceed expectations,” said Anthony Kettle, SA CEO of The Legends Agency.

The company said that this rapid expansion in offshoring reflects the global trends as businesses increasingly look beyond traditional markets to boost their operations.

With global businesses facing higher employer taxes and wage increases, Legends Agency said that recruiting South African teams has become attractive as it cuts costs.

Recruitment agency Robert Walters also recently highlighted the increase in offshoring in South Africa, based on a survey of business leaders it conducted.

It found that 60% of business leaders ranked South Africa as the most attractive country for offshoring, surpassing popular offshoring sites like India (10%), the Philippines (10%), and Eastern Europe (19%).

The main reasons for offshoring in South Africa were access to skilled talent (41%) and retained earnings (39%).

In addition to their strong English proficiency, South Africans are also growing a reputation for business and tech services.

Robert Walters said several industries have shown notable growth in offshoring activities to South Africa, most notably tech and IT, which account for 53% of new roles.

This is followed by demand in customer service and support (18%), finance and accounting (20%) and HR and recruitment (9%).