A day in the life of a freelance full-stack programmer

Before diving headlong into freelance software development, Tim Haak had experienced a variety of working environments, from corporates to startups to more mature small and medium businesses.

Haak has an electronic engineering degree from the University of Pretoria, with an Honours in computer engineering. His first job out of university was at Telkom, where he worked for two years.

In 2005, he joined network management startup LucidView, where he worked for more than eight years, becoming a lead software engineer.

He joined the Pretoria Wireless User Group (PTAWUG) in 2009 and volunteered his skills to build and maintain a central configuration and shaping script for all the high sites until 2011.

Haak left LucidView in September 2013 to join Afrihost as a senior software engineer, where he primarily worked on backend systems.

Among his responsibilities and achievements at the company was migrating the team from Subversion to Git, and helping to roll out various automations for the company’s developers.

After working at Afrihost for just shy of two years, Haak quit his job to go freelance in July 2015. He recommends against this approach.

“Afrihost is an amazing company. I woke up one day and could see myself getting ‘stuck’ there. I realised that if I want to try my hand at doing my own thing, I had to resign,” he told MyBroadband.

Haak said a better approach would be to begin freelancing at night so you don’t start cold when you quit your full-time job.

However, he explained that he struggles with that. “Working full-time, that company gets all my attention. Otherwise, I feel like I’m cheating people,” he said.

“If you can, don’t do it like me. I quit and then made a plan.”

He said a good place to start would be the ZATech Slack channel, which is a valuable resource even for corporate developers. “If you’re stuck on a problem, you can ask people in there,” he said.

While looking for freelance work in the beginning was scary, Haak said that once he started getting work, keeping his pipeline full has been easy.

“I’ve never not had work. Even when I have free time, there are three or four people who want it,” he said.

“If anything, I’ve been trying to reduce my load for the last three years.”

Freelancing in South Africa — A day in the life

As a freelance developer, Haak has almost accidentally become a specialist in rescuing stalled and deadlocked projects.

Because of the complexity of the jobs he takes on, he tends to have fewer clients at a time. His work ranges from helping with DevOps to total system rewrites using modern web frameworks.

Haak said that the greatest benefit of freelancing is the flexibility it offers, which means his working days are not as regimented as those of a full-time employee.

A typical work day can also vary based on which phases projects are in. For example, Haak said that at the moment he has two weekly meetings on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 09:00.

“I tend not to do the standup meetings, because it wastes too much time and I try to have a set commitment of hours with a client per week,” he explained.

“Having a set commitment works better to manage their expectations and your schedule. Plus, you need some space in your diary if a client has an emergency.”

Haak cautioned that developers considering the freelance life should not do so thinking they will work fewer hours.

“I wouldn’t say I work much harder on average than I worked for companies, but I also don’t work less,” he said.

Haak said that his current schedule isn’t a good indicator of his average working day, because he is working 10–14 hours per day, every day.

“I couldn’t say that this is the standard. It’s just that I’m currently working on a complex project. My typical schedule is working 8- to 10-hour days, 5–6 days per week.”

He said that, for him, the big selling point of being freelance is the flexibility and mitigating the risk of having only one source of income.

“I have 4–5 clients at a time. All of them have to fail before you run into real problems. And as long as there are no fires at any of them, I can take a day off,” he said.

This also offers another benefit. In a regular full-time job, if you have a colleague who drives you crazy, you can’t just quit. As a freelancer, you and a client can part ways if things aren’t working out.

Advice for developers considering freelance

Haak said that there are several things someone thinking about going freelance should consider before taking the leap.

“Can you self-motivate? If you need to be around people to work effectively, being self-employed may not be for you,” he cautioned.

While you need not be an extrovert, people skills are necessary. “You need to be able to talk to people and be good with them, otherwise you’re going to struggle,” said Haak.

How you present information and feedback is key, as clients will often ask for — even demand — something that will create problems for them down the road.

Simply telling them they are wrong is also often not the best way to ensure that they take the correct approach.

“A lot of your job is listening to the client, figuring out what the real problem is, then not giving them what they asked for, but what they need.”