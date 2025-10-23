MultiChoice-backed software and training startup going international

MultiChoice Innovation Fund (MIF) backed LightBulb Edtech has announced a complete upgrade of its platform system architecture, promising improved speed, resilience, and scalability.

Founded in 2015, the Software-as-a-Service and Education-as-a-Service company offers customised training solutions for modern workforces and online learners entering the working world.

Today, it serves over 50,000 users across schools, universities, and corporate clients through results-driven programmes. It has big plans to expand internationally.

Lightbulb Edtech helps organisations deliver onboarding and induction training, compliance, and product training, upskilling and reskilling programmes, and interactive remote learning.

The company operates across South Africa and has registered a Limited Liability Company (LLC) in the United States. It is also looking to expand into the rest of Africa, the Middle East, and Europe.

“Our mission is to fill the void between the online education landscape by offering learners a robust platform for supplementary support,” it said.

“Our ultimate objective is to empower our clients by providing them with the necessary support and skills to secure sustainable employment opportunities.”

Through the MIF’s support, Lightbulb Edtech accelerated its research and development and upgraded its platform.

“The MultiChoice Innovation Fund’s backing was transformative,” said Allan Mushabe, Lightbulb Edtech CEO and founder.

“We invested deeply in research and development, completely enhanced our offering to keep clients ahead in a market where skills needed to stay relevant and change fast.”

MultiChoice highlighted the company’s impact in its statement. In Ga-Maake Village in Limpopo, its partnership with the Telkom Foundation supported 180 matric maths learners across seven schools.

“The programme included a geometric interpretation approach to make complex maths concepts more accessible,” said MultiChoice.

The company lists prominent partners on its website, including MultiChoice, Amazon Web Services, Telkom, Microsoft, and Mondi.

“With its upgraded platform architecture and growing list of successful partnerships, Lightbulb Edtech is better positioned than ever to bridge the gap between education and employment,” said MultiChoice.

“By making it easier for organisations to deliver customised training and track learner progress, the company is helping reduce the skills gap and improve workforce readiness.”