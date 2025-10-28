Big Microsoft Office price increases in South Africa

Customers on annual Microsoft 365 packages are receiving reminders from the software giant that their subscription fees are increasing.

This follows Microsoft’s announcement on 16 January 2025 that it would increase the prices of its Microsoft 365 Personal and Family plans in most markets.

Microsoft 365, formerly Office 365, includes the widely used Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook applications. In South Africa, prices increased by as much as 46%.

“We received your last payment of ZAR 1,499.00 on Friday, November 22, 2024 for your Microsoft 365 Family subscription. Thank you for your payment,” stated one notice a reader received.

“We want to let you know about a change to the amount of your next payment. Unless you cancel two days before Monday, November 3, 2025, we’ll charge ZAR 1,999.00 including taxes every year.”

At the start of the year, Microsoft said the price increase was to reflect the extensive subscription benefits it added over the past 12 years and enable it to deliver new innovations for years to come.

Microsoft noted that this was the first price increase in the U.S. since launch. It has increased prices in South Africa several times, but this was due to the weakening rand.

“Existing subscribers won’t experience the price increase until their next renewal,” it said. That is why South Africans are still receiving price increase notifications this late in the year.

One specific feature Microsoft highlighted as a reason for the price increase was the integration of its Copilot artificial intelligence functionality across its productivity suite.

Existing customers who do not want Copilot or other AI features can switch to Microsoft 365 Personal and Family Classic Plans, provided recurring billing is enabled.

To switch to a Classic plan, customers must sign in with their Microsoft account and visit the Subscriptions page. From there, they must cancel their subscription to be prompted to switch to a cheaper plan.

“Microsoft 365 Personal Classic and Microsoft 365 Family Classic plans are limited offers and may not always be offered as a plan option,” the company stated.

Microsoft 365 plan 2023/“Classic” price 2025 price Increase Microsoft 365 Basic R39/month

R399/year R39/month

R399/year — Microsoft 365 Personal R109/month

R1,099/year R159/month

R1,599/year 45.9%

45.5% Microsoft 365 Family R149/month

R1,499/year R199/month

R1,999/year 33.6%

33.4%

Microsoft Game Pass price increases

Microsoft has also increased the prices of its Game Pass subscription plans by as much as 109% in South Africa and halved the library of the mid-tier package.

The overhaul is part of a wider global restructuring and pricing adjustments for the Game Pass subscription.

Microsoft has positioned the changes as upgrades due to increasing access to games across both Xbox and PC, unlimited cloud gaming, and in-game benefits that include Riot Games titles.

However, despite applying the changes and increased prices in South Africa, the cloud gaming feature remains unavailable on the local version of the service.

The most affordable Game Pass Core subscription has been changed to Game Pass Essential. Its price has increased from R99 to R139 per month, an increase of 40.4%.

The Game Pass Essential’s library consists of around 50 titles, double the number of Core. Access to online multiplayer on console has also been retained from the previous plan.

The Standard subscription has been renamed to Premium, and its price has been increased from R149 to R199 per month.

While this is the smallest increase on any plan, Microsoft has reduced this option’s library from about 400 games to 200.

New Microsoft Studios releases will also only be added to the service after 12 months. For day one releases, users will have to subscribe to the top-end Ultimate subscription.

Game Pass Ultimate includes the full library of 400 titles and is now priced at R349, compared to its previous price of R199.

Its selection includes the Ubisoft+ Classics and EA Play catalogues, as well as a promise of 75 day-one Microsoft-published games per year.

The PC-only Game Pass subscription includes all the same games and benefits of the Ultimate plan, apart from access to Xbox games.

This subscription has received the most significant price hike, with a 109% increase from R119 to R249.

The new plans and prices already apply to new subscribers. Current Game Pass subscribers will start paying the new prices on their first billing date after 4 November 2025.