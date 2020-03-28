The favourite payment and delivery methods of South African online shoppers

Paying with a credit card and having an order delivered via a door-to-door courier is the online shopping combination of choice for the majority of tech-savvy South Africans.

These online shoppers also said they would not trust the SA Post Office to deliver their online shopping order.

These were two of the findings of the 2020 Online Shopping Survey conducted by MyBroadband.

1,010 MyBroadband readers took part in the survey, and the results provide a good overview of the South African online shopping market.

Of the respondents, 87% said they shopped online.

Payment methods

77% of the respondents who shop online said that paying by credit or debit card was the payment method they used most often.

Interestingly, 10% said that paying by EFT was the payment method they used most often when shopping online.

Bitcoin, once heralded as a technology which would replace traditional banking and payment platforms, only received a 0.11% share of the “payment method” responses.

The graph below details the results of the survey question.

Delivery methods

Respondents were then asked which delivery method they preferred to use when shopping online.

The large majority – 82% – said they prefer using a door-to-door courier service.

The second-most-popular option was a pick-up point or pick-up locker, with 14% of the vote.

1% of respondents stated they prefer using the SA Post Office as a delivery method.

The graph below details the results of the survey question.

SA Post Office not trusted

As seen above, only 1% of online shopping respondents stated that they prefer using the SA Post Office as a delivery method.

This comes in the same month in which the SA Post Office launched its new ecommerce platform.

The new platform will allow local entrepreneurs to sell their products on the global market, said the SA Post Office.

Gaining the trust of users will be a crucial hurdle to clear for the state-owned company, however.

When survey respondents were asked “Would you trust the SA Post Office to deliver your online shopping order?”, 88% said “No”.

The graph below details the results of the survey question.