Illation announces support for ATIO Interactive customers and staff

Following almost three months of negotiations after ATIO was placed into business rescue, local voice and analytics provider Illation today confirmed that the company has provided employment to roughly 60% of affected ATIO Interactive staff.

After several engagements with the appointed business rescue practitioner in November and December 2019, illation decided not to acquire ATIO Interactive.

“It is important to clarify that Illation has not purchased the ATIO business, nor has it taken over any of the company’s liabilities,” explained Gert Swart, illation founder and Chief Executive Officer.

Instead, on 24 December 2019, Illation hired critical staff to ensure service continuity to all ATIO Interactive customers during the business rescue process.

“Illation initially took over service-critical functions to support ATIO Interactive clients over the December period to ensure customers could continue operating through a difficult yet vital operational period,” continued Swart.

“We made every effort to find positions for ATIO staff within Illation. Where this was not possible, we helped to place staff in other organisations within the sector. Those who were not rehoused will be considered for employment opportunities in future should Illation secure new contracts and the need for additional operational support grows,” added Swart.

The staff were initially offered 12-month fixed-term contracts, which are now being converted to full-time employment contracts.

“We began the process on 24 December 2019 without discussions with customers or a formal staff interview process to protect jobs and retain the skills and experience within the team. We viewed it as an important investment into scarce and critical human resources,” commented Swart.

With the full support of Illation, all customer service levels were maintained on a like-for-like basis.

“With the bulk of ATIO Interactive’s technical and operational staff now working for Illation, we created a seamless transition for all customers that elected to move their services across to Illation,” explained Swart.

Illation was unbundled from a Pivotal Group acquisition in 2018, to form a specialist speech analytics and neuro-linguistic programming (NLP) integrator.

The company has since entrenched itself in the health and insurance sectors and has expanded its portfolio to include an end-to-end solution offering for customers of all sizes across a range of analyst-rated products, including Avaya, Nice and Zendesk.

Illation offers a range of other products that includes Contact Centre on Demand, Pivotal Voice IP-PBX, Genii Analytical Quality Management and Skype for business/Teams

“Essentially, we aim to provide an end-to-end offering to customers with a fit-for-purpose solution, and the acquired growth within our team is a significant step forward on this journey,” concluded Swart.

This article was published in partnership with Illation.