EFF to lay criminal charges against Minister for breaking lockdown

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has announced that its national spokesperson, Vuyani Pambo, will lay criminal charges against Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams and Mduduzi Manana.

This follows the announcement from President Cyril Ramaphosa that he has placed Ndabeni-Abrahams on special leave for two months. One month will be unpaid.

Ndabeni-Abrahams is the Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies for South Africa. Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu will act in her stead during her period of special leave.

Ndabeni-Abrahams came under fire for visiting a friend for lunch during the national lockdown.

The former Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training, Mduduzi Manana, posted a picture to Instagram of Ndabeni-Abrahams and others having a meal at his house.

In his statement announcing the formal censure of Ndabeni-Abrahams, President Ramaphosa said: “As to allegations that the Minister violated the lockdown regulations, the law should take its course.”

The EFF has stated that it will lay charges against Ndabeni-Abrahams and Manana at the Douglasdale Police Station in Sandton at 14:00 for breaching government’s lockdown regulations.

Apology from the Minister

As part of the Ramaphosa’s censure of Ndabeni-Abrahams, the Minister was required to deliver a public apology, which she issued earlier today.

“I regret the incident and I am deeply sorry for my actions. I hope the President and South Africans will find it in their hearts to forgive me,” said Ndabeni-Abrahams.

“The President has put me on a special leave with immediate effect. I undertake to abide by the conditions of the special leave.”

“I wish to use this opportunity to reiterate the President’s call for all of us to observe the lockdown rules. They are a necessary intervention to curb the spread of a virus that has devastated many nations,” said Ndabeni-Abrahams.