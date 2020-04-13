The surprising number of South Africans who want to work from home after the lockdown is over

73% of tech-savvy South Africans want to continue working from home after the lockdown is over.

This is according to the results of MyBroadband’s Working from Home 2020 Survey, which was conducted in April 2020.

2,348 MyBroadband readers took part in the survey, providing excellent insight into the tech-savvy segment of the market.

The country’s lockdown was initially implemented for 21 days in a bid to stop the spread of COVID-19, and was set to run from 23:59 on 26 March until the end of 16 April.

It has subsequently been extended by an additional two weeks until the end of April.

The South African government extending the national lockdown will have a devastating impact on many businesses, according to experts.

Economists have said the initial 21-day lockdown was already devastating to the economy, and the extension will only add to this.

Working from home at the moment

Of the people who took part in the survey, 87% said they are working from home during the national lockdown.

Of those who are not working from home, many said they were essential services workers.

Working from home after the lockdown

The respondents who said they were working from home were then asked if they would like to continue working from home after the lockdown was over.

73% of these respondents said they would like to continue to work from home once businesses reopen.

More or less productive

Respondents working from home were also asked if they feel more or less productive working from home, as opposed to working at the office.

Not surprisingly, 74% said they feel more productive working from home – an almost identical correlation to the number of respondents who said they want to continue working from home after the lockdown is over.