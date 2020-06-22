MacBook Pro and new iMac to be Apple’s first ARM-powered computers – Report

Apple’s first ARM-powered Mac systems will be a 13.3-inch MacBook Pro and new 24-inch iMac, according to a report from 9to5Mac.

The publication cited a research note from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who said Apple would officially announce a transition to its own chips at its 2020 Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC).

The change could mean Apple will be less reliant upon Intel’s CPU hardware for updating its Mac range.

Previous reports have said Apple plans to launch its first ARM-powered Mac, featuring a 12-core processor, in 2021.

Kuo claimed a redesigned 24-inch iMac will be launched “imminently” and will be the company’s last new computer featuring an Intel CPU.

According to Kuo, an ARM-based variant of that system is expected to be available as soon as the last quarter of 2020 or in early 2021.

Other reports have suggested the new iMac will feature an industrial design with thin bezels similar to the Pro Display XDR, in addition to an Apple T2 chip and AMD Navi GPU.

A 13.3-inch MacBook Pro with ARM processor is also set to be available in either Q4 2020 or Q1 2021.

Kuo anticipated these Mac models will boast substantial performance increases over their Intel predecessors – with improvements in the range of 5o-100% – while he has also previously estimated the company would be able to cut costs on its processors by between 40-60%.

Apple uses ARM-based designs for several of its mobile devices, including the iPhone and iPad.

ARM processors are generally employed in mobile devices which require better power efficiency to sustain their batteries throughout the day.

It remains to be seen how Apple’s custom ARM processors will perform when implemented in systems like desktops which can implement superior cooling capability.