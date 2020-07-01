Huawei Winter Winners Sale launch – Live blog

Livestream

Live blog

19:00 – The Huawei Winter Winners Sale has officially launched.

18:55 – The Huawei Winter Winners Sale virtual launch event is set to start in 5 minutes.

Stay with us to hear about all the special offers on great Huawei tech and watch the livestream for a chance to win your share of R100,000 in prizes.

Welcome to the live blog of Huawei’s Winter Winners Sale virtual launch event.

The sale will offer discounts of up to 50% on smartphones and other devices, and South Africans will be able to win their share of R100,000-worth of amazing prizes.

You can expect fantastic discounts on epic hardware, such as the latest P40 smartphones, which bring the company’s cutting-edge Huawei Mobile Services ecosystem to South Africa.

Great deals on the new Huawei Y6p, MatePad T8, and Watch GT 2e will also be available, offering excellent value for South African smartphone, tablet, and wearable users.

The virtual live launch will feature live performances and special appearances by some of South Africa’s biggest celebrities.

The launch will officially begin at 19:00 on Wednesday, so make sure you tune in via the live stream link provided above.