Same-day delivery from Makro launched

OneCart and Makro have partnered to launch a same-day delivery service from selected Makro stores across the country.

OneCart is a grocery delivery service which offers two-hour deliveries on-demand in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, and the Western Cape.

“From 1 July, you can now add Makro groceries – food, beverages, and other household goods – to your OneCart basket and enjoy Makro’s competitive in-store prices,” OneCart said.

This service will facilitate delivery from both Makro and Makro Liquor stores, the company said.

OneCart partners with malls and retailers for convenient and flexible same-day grocery deliveries.

Its retailer partners include Woolworths, Pick n Pay and Pick n Pay Liquor, Food Lovers’ Market, Dis-Chem, Clicks, Jacksons, and now Makro.

“We are delighted to partner with leading retailer Makro and together bring more variety and value right to the doorsteps of OneCart users along with the ultimate convenience and flexibility of same-day delivery,” said OneCart CEO Lynton Peters.

“Our customers are the motivation for everything we do, and we are thrilled to be making their lives easier with hassle-free, fast, and personalised shopping delivery from Makro.”

OneCart specialises in offering an online shopping platform and delivery service for stores which do not have their own solutions.

The company said it has seen a 500% increase in orders since South Africa’s national COVID-19 lockdown came into effect from 26 March 2020.

Responding to demand

In response to this spike in demand during the pandemic, OneCart has employed more than 450 new team members and expanded its delivery service into new areas including Pretoria North and Joburg South.

It has also introduced 10 more collection points for improved service delivery.

“Fortunately, we were in a great position to scale up quickly going into the lockdown with OneCart having recently successfully raised Series-A capital with a listed entity, and we remain in discussions with potential new backers and partners,” Peters said.

“By quickly identifying the greatest user needs, we hired and on-boarded new team members, and increased our support capacity.”

“OneCart customers have high standards and, even in the toughest of circumstances, we aim to exceed their expectations,” he said.

The OneCart app is available to download from the Apple App Store for iOS and the Google Play Store for Android.