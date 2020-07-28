Watch – Samsung teases Galaxy Note 20 smartphones

Samsung has released the first official trailer for its Galaxy Unpacked August 2020 event.

The video includes a teaser of what looks to be the silhouettes of five upcoming devices.

This image appears to confirm a wave of leaks over the last few weeks about the launch line-up for the event.

Reports have claimed that the event will see Samsung unveil its new Galaxy Note 20 smartphones, the second-generation Galaxy Fold, the Galaxy Tab S7, the Galaxy Watch 3, and the Galaxy Buds Live.

Here is a breakdown of what to expect from each device according to the latest leaks.

Galaxy Note 20

The latest information from multiple reports indicates that there will be two Galaxy Note 20 models – a standard and Ultra edition.

According to WinFuture, the Note 20 will come with a 6.7-inch flat OLED display sporting a 2,400 x 1,080 resolution.

For European markets, it will pack an Exynos 990 octa-core chip, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage.

The larger Note 20 Ultra will reportedly have a 6.9-inch curved OLED screen with 3,200 x 1,440 resolution.

In Europe, it will also boast the Exynos 990 chip, paired with 12GB RAM, and either 256GB or 512GB storage.

Both smartphones will feature rear triple-camera systems.

New Galaxy Fold

The second-generation Fold phablet will supposedly be called the Galaxy Z Fold 2.

The Z Fold 2 is expected to come with the same book-style vertical fold design as its predecessor, but will up the total unfolded screen size from 7.3-inches to 7.7-inches.

The secondary external screen will also be larger and measure 6.23-inches.

Galaxy Tab S7

Well-known tech leaker Evan Blass previously published press images of the new Galaxy Tab S7 tablet, while WinFuture recently reported that two different models will be available.

According to WinFuture, the Tab S7 will sport an 11-inch LCD display with a 2,560 x 1,600 resolution, while the Tab S7 Plus will have a 12.4-inch 2,800 x 1,752 OLED display.

On the inside, both models will boast Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 865 Plus processor, but the Plus version will have a substantially larger 10,090mAh battery, compared to a 7,040mAh pack on the standard model.

Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Buds Live

The features and design of Samsung’s new wearables – the Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Buds Live have also been leaked multiple times – including in published companion apps on the Google Play Store.

An extensive hands-on video from YouTube channel TechTalkTV recently detailed the features of the Watch 3.

The new smartwatch will reportedly feature a physical rotatable bezel, as well as two buttons on the right of the watch face.

Two models sizes will be available – a 41mm edition with a 1.2-inch display and a 45mm variant with a 1.4-inch screen.

The Galaxy Buds Live app also revealed details about Samsung’s next true in-ear earphones, including support for active noise cancelling, touch controls, adjustable equaliser settings, and spoken notifications.

Watch the trailer

The Galaxy Unpacked Event will be streamed live from Samsung’s Digital City headquarters on 5 August 2020.

Below is the first official trailer for the event.