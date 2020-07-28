Qualcomm Quick Charge 5 will charge your phone to 50% in 5 minutes

Qualcomm has revealed its Quick Charge 5 technology, which it claims can charge a smartphone with a 4,500mAh battery from 0 to 50% in five minutes.

The technology can also charge a smartphone from 0 to 100% battery in 15 minutes and will be compatible with the company’s Snapdragon 865 and 865 Plus processors.

Additionally, the new Dual Charge technology that forms part of Quick Charge 5 means that over 100W of power is available to charge devices.

“Quick Charge 5, our fastest and most versatile charging solution, will enable consumers to enjoy their devices for longer periods of time, without worrying about the time required to recharge,” said VP of product management for Qualcomm Ev Roach.

“We are proud to expand our technology portfolio and make accessible 100W+ charging a commercial reality.”

Qualcomm also highlighted the efficiency of the new technology, claiming that it charges devices at up to 10 degrees Celsius lower temperatures and is up to 70% more efficient than previous solutions.

This is powered by Qualcomm Battery Saver and the new Qualcomm Smart Identification of Adapter Capabilities technologies – both of which help extend the battery life cycle of a user’s device.

To ensure device safety, Quick Charge 5 also includes eight levels of voltage protection, three levels of current protection, three levels of thermal protection, and three levels of timer protection.

The technology also offers USB-input overvoltage protection at 25V and extreme power controls beyond 30V.

Quick Charge 5 will also be backwards-compatible with previous generations of the technology, Qualcomm confirmed.

According to Qualcomm, compatible devices include the Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, the LG V30, and the Nokia 8.

The technology will also be available through wall chargers, car chargers, and power banks from the likes of Belkin, Razer, and Anker.

Quick Charge 5 is currently being tested by Qualcomm’s customers and is expected to appear in commercial devices in Q3 2020.