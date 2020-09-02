What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou breaks half-a-million views

MyBroadband’s new online talk show, What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou, is a big success with over half-a-million views in the first two months.
MyBroadband first “What’s Next” season was launched on 26 June and featured conversations with South Africa’s top IT and telecommunications executives.
The show is hosted by radio and TV personality Aki Anastasiou, and his guests included the biggest names in South Africa’s ICT industry, including:
- Venture capitalist Michael Jordaan
- Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub
- EOH CEO Stephen van Coller
- Sygnia CEO Magda Wierzycka
- MTN SA CEO Godfrey Motsa
- Liquid Telecom SA CEO Reshaad Sha
- Microsoft SA MD Lillian Barnard
- uAfrica CEO Andy Higgins
- Afrihost CEO Gian Visser
- Dimension Data founder Jeremy Ord
- SAP Africa MD Cathy Smith
- SqwidNet MD Phathizwe Malinga
- Oracle SA MD Niral Patel
- MiRO MD Marco de Ru
- Huawei SA CTO Akhram Mohamed
What’s Next in Finance
On the back of the success of the first season, MyBroadband launched the second season – What’s Next in Finance – in partnership with Sage.
The show featured conversations with South Africa’s top financial executives, including:
- Sage’s Executive Vice President in Africa and Middle East, Pieter Bensch
- FNB CEO Jacques Celliers
- Capitec Bank CEO Gerrie Fourie
- Sage’s financial director in Africa and the Middle East, Jordaan Burger
- OUTsurance CEO Danie Matthee
The number of video views for the show passed half-a-million last week, making it one of the most successful online shows in South Africa.
You can watch the What’s Next show via the links below.
