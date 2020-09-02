What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou breaks half-a-million views

MyBroadband’s new online talk show, What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou, is a big success with over half-a-million views in the first two months.

MyBroadband first “What’s Next” season was launched on 26 June and featured conversations with South Africa’s top IT and telecommunications executives.

The show is hosted by radio and TV personality Aki Anastasiou, and his guests included the biggest names in South Africa’s ICT industry, including:

Venture capitalist Michael Jordaan

Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub

EOH CEO Stephen van Coller

Sygnia CEO Magda Wierzycka

MTN SA CEO Godfrey Motsa

Liquid Telecom SA CEO Reshaad Sha

Microsoft SA MD Lillian Barnard

uAfrica CEO Andy Higgins

Afrihost CEO Gian Visser

Dimension Data founder Jeremy Ord

SAP Africa MD Cathy Smith

SqwidNet MD Phathizwe Malinga

Oracle SA MD Niral Patel

MiRO MD Marco de Ru

Huawei SA CTO Akhram Mohamed

What’s Next in Finance

On the back of the success of the first season, MyBroadband launched the second season – What’s Next in Finance – in partnership with Sage.

The show featured conversations with South Africa’s top financial executives, including:

Sage’s Executive Vice President in Africa and Middle East, Pieter Bensch

FNB CEO Jacques Celliers

Capitec Bank CEO Gerrie Fourie

Sage’s financial director in Africa and the Middle East, Jordaan Burger

OUTsurance CEO Danie Matthee

The number of video views for the show passed half-a-million last week, making it one of the most successful online shows in South Africa.

