Amazon Holiday Dash – Early Black Friday deals now available

Amazon has launched its new Holiday Dash deals event, which it said will offer early Black Friday deals every day.

“Amazon’s Holiday Dash deals event is serving up holiday cheer and epic savings early this year to give customers more time to shop and save,” Amazon said.

“There’s no need to wait to secure great deals – with Holiday Dash, Amazon is making it easier than ever to find top gifts at amazing prices ahead of the holiday hustle – plus most items shipped now through 31 December 2020 can be returned until 31 January 2021.”

Deals across various categories will be available from 16 October while supplies last.

“Customers can shop now and score Black Friday-worthy deals with Amazon’s Holiday Dash deals event—deep discounts from small businesses and top brands are available across the hottest categories from toys to fashion, electronics, home, kitchen, beauty and more at amazon.com/holidaydash,” Amazon said.

“With new deals dropping every day starting today, customers can shop early and with confidence that they are getting Black Friday-worthy deals and incredible savings on a huge selection of products—making it easy to check everyone off the gift list earlier than ever.”

Amazon added that it will offer customers more than 1 million deals worldwide throughout the holiday season, in addition to the biggest-ever collection of Holiday Gift Guides.

Customers can access these Holiday Dash deals via the Amazon App, Amazon Alexa, or the Amazon website.

Holiday Dash discounts on tech products include the following:

Save up to 33% on select Nintendo Switch games

Save up to 35% on Nixplay Digital Frames

Save up to 30% on Kodak Instant Cameras and Printers

Save 25% on Adobe Creative Cloud Entire Collection

Save up to 20% on Samsung TVs

Save up to 20% on Sony TVs

Save up to 50% on JBL Speakers

Save up to 33% on Sony Headphones

Save up to 33% on Bose Headphones

Save up to 40% on select Mynt 3D printing pens and accessories

Save 30% on Mynt 3D PRO Pen with OLED Display

Save up to 30% on VAVA 4K Projectors

Save up to 30% on TaoTronics Headphones

Amazon will also offer discounts on Amazon Music, Audible, Books, and Prime Video throughout the Holiday Dash period.

New Holiday Dash deals will be available from the Amazon website every day.

