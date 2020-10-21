What’s Next – In conversation with Malebona Mokhutsoane

Malebona Mokhutsoane is a leading Analytics Specialist working in the Business Technology Platform team at SAP South Africa as a Solution Advisor for Analytics and Data-Warehousing.

Mokhutsoane started her career at SAP as a Business Warehouse Business Intelligence software platform consultant.

Throughout her career, Mokhutsoane has strived to be the bridge between technology and the consumer.

Mokhutsoane believes “Data is the new oil” and at SAP South Africa, Mokhutsoane is responsible for helping customers embrace this new commodity and extract as much value as they can from it.

In this interview, Mokhutsoane explores the idea of Augmented Analytics and why it is important now.

Mokhutsoane also touches on how to improve adoption or awareness of augmented analytics.

The full interview is embedded below. You can see all What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou interviews here.