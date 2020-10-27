Aki Anastasiou to host new tech show on eNCA

Radio and TV personality Aki Anastasiou is joining eNCA as the host of a new technology and gaming show, TecHub.

Anastasiou is well-known to MyBroadband readers as the host of the What’s Next series and the MC of our conferences.

He is one of South Africa’s premier ICT commentators and speakers, with the ability to simplify complicated technology topics to reach a wide audience.

Anastasiou started his career at Radio 702 thirty years ago and revolutionised the way that traffic was reported on the radio with his “eye in the sky” reports.

He also hosted the popular Technobyte technology show on Radio 702 for over two decades.

In 2012, he hosted the Tech on Tap show on Business Day TV, which he followed up with TechBusters on CNBC Africa.

He is now returning to TV screens with TecHub, which will air on Sundays at 17:30.

The show will focus on bringing the world of technology and gaming to viewers in an easy-to-understand and entertaining way.

“Anastasiou comes with great knowledge, experience, and credibility,” said eNCA managing director Norman Munzhelele.

“We are excited to have him host the show and bring our viewers closer to the world of technology and gaming,” he said.