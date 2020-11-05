Inside the flagship store of South Africa’s first smartphone maker – Photos

Mara Phones, the first smartphone company in South Africa which builds handsets locally, has opened an Experience Store in Soweto, Johannesburg.

The Mara Phones Experience Store is located in Soweto’s Maponya Mall, and it is the first of 50 planned Mara Experience stores which are set to roll out before the end of 2022.

“The launch of the first Mara Experience Store cements our commitment to expand our retail footprint in South Africa and to make it easier for customers to experience and purchase our smartphones and we are thrilled that the first store is opened by Ms Jantjies, an astute and renowned South African businesswoman and broadcaster,” said Mara Phones South Africa head of growth Sylvester Taku.

“Opening the first Mara Experience Store in Soweto’s first mall makes a positive statement about our belief in our bright African future and it connects us to the most populous and bustling places on the continent,” said Chante Jantjies.

“Mara Phones provides quality products at affordable prices and that really appeals to me. Africans don’t have to accept second-best and we don’t have to always pay a premium for what comes standard in the rest of the world.”

The new store allows customers to try out Mara Phones devices while being able to interact with Mara Phones technical specialists in their own community.

The store will sell the latest Mara Phones smartphones as well as latest accessories such as phone covers and screen protectors.

Mara Phones offers a range of Android devices, each of which runs a Google-enabled operating system and is built locally in its Durban manufacturing facility.

The smartphones can be purchased from the Mara Phones website or Experience Store, and the latest range of devices are priced as follows:

Mara S – R1,499

Mara X1 – R3,999

Mara Z1 – R4,999

Photos of the new Mara Phones Experience Store are shown below.

